Wuxi Apptec Maintains AA MSCI ESG Rating For The Fourth Consecutive Year

WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of and services to enable companies in the and life science industries, recently announced that it has maintained its AA MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital International) ESG rating for the fourth consecutive year. The rating reflects WuXi AppTec's commitment to incorporating environmental and social responsibilities into the company's business strategies and operations.

MSCI, a leading research firm, provides stock indexes and portfolio performance analytics to institutional investors. MSCI ESG Ratings aim to measure a company's resilience to long-term, financially relevant ESG risks.

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates ESG priorities in all aspects of its business operations. In 2024, WuXi AppTec joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in support of its ten sustainability principles and joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce carbon emissions in 2023. In 2023 and 2024, WuXi AppTec was named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and the FTSE4Good Index Series for the second consecutive year, and also recognized as an Industry and Regional "Top-Rated" company by Sustainalytics. WuXi AppTec's outstanding ESG performance has been widely acknowledged by major global ESG rating agencies, including CDP, and EcoVadis.

About WuXi AppTec

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, advanced therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024 and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

