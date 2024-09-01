Ensurge Micropower ASA - Mandatory Notice Of Trade For Primary Insider

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the“Company”) today regarding the issue of shares under the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan (the“ESPP”), whereby primary insider Lars Eikeland (CEO/CFO) was issued shares. Please see the enclosed form for further details about the transaction. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

