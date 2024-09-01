German Far Right Set For First Major Electoral Victory Since World War II
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Germany's far-right party, Alternative for Germany (AfD),
appears to have secured its most significant electoral success
since World War II, winning a regional election in the country's
East, according to an initial projection, Azernews
reports citing Politico.
The triumph in a region that was under communist control during
the Cold War represents a major setback for Germany's political
center, particularly for the three parties in Chancellor Olaf
Scholz's coalition, which seem to have experienced considerable
losses.
“For us, it's a historic success,” said Alice Weidel, one of
AfD's national leaders.
