Vice President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Joins Clean-Up Action
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, participated in a
clean-up action on the shore of the lake in Kurdakhani.
Azernews reports that the event, involving IDEA
volunteers, was organized as part of the "Green World Solidarity
Year.”
During the event, participants, equipped with necessary sanitary
supplies, collected a significant amount of garbage, particularly
plastic waste, which poses a growing environmental threat.
The primary goal of the clean-up was to promote environmental
cleanliness, prevent littering in areas crucial to the country's
biodiversity, and encourage public efforts to protect nature.
IDEA Public Union continues to call on everyone to join forces
in addressing the numerous environmental challenges facing our
planet, ensuring the well-being of current and future generations,
and remaining mindful of nature's gifts.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108624595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.