Vice President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Joins Clean-Up Action

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, participated in a clean-up action on the shore of the lake in Kurdakhani.

Azernews reports that the event, involving IDEA volunteers, was organized as part of the "Green World Solidarity Year.”

During the event, participants, equipped with necessary sanitary supplies, collected a significant amount of garbage, particularly plastic waste, which poses a growing environmental threat.

The primary goal of the clean-up was to promote environmental cleanliness, prevent littering in areas crucial to the country's biodiversity, and encourage public efforts to protect nature.

IDEA Public Union continues to call on everyone to join forces in addressing the numerous environmental challenges facing our planet, ensuring the well-being of current and future generations, and remaining mindful of nature's gifts.