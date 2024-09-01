Three Palestinians Killed By Israeli Occupation's Forces In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinian youths were killed on Sunday by Israeli forces in the West Bank, among them a shooter the Israeli occupation claims he was carrying out an attack north of Hebron, in which three occupation were killed.

The Palestinian General Authority for Civil Affairs stated that it had informed the of that Muhannad Al-Asoud (34 years old) had been killed by occupation's forces in the city of Hebron and that his body had been detained.

For its part, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the bodies of two martyrs arrived at the Ibn Sina Specialized Hospital in Jenin as a result of the Israeli occupation's aggression against the town of Kafr Dan.

Palestinian sources said that the occupation forces shot the two young men, Abdullah Hamo and Muhammad Hamo, and prevented ambulances from reaching them and transport them to the hospital, where they were declared martyred. (end)

