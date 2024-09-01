Australian Retail Sales Stagnate As Elevated Rates Take Toll
(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Australian retail sales growth stalled in July as elevated interest rates force households to hunker down on discretionary spending.
Sales were unchanged from the prior month, versus economists' estimate of a 0.3% gain, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Friday. The result snapped a three-month stretch of expansion.
The Reserve bank has held rates at a 12-year high of 4.35% for the past nine months to try to rein in inflation, while highlighting that the outlook for household spending remains a key uncertainty. Consumption accounts for more than half of gross domestic product.
“After rises in the past two months boosted by mid-year sales activity, the higher level of retail turnover was maintained,” Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said in a statement.“Western Australia continues to be the standout of the states and territories, having risen for the seventh consecutive month.”
WA is the center of Australia's resource economy that's enjoyed a windfall from high commodity prices.
The RBA next meets on Sept. 23-24, when economists and markets anticipate it will leave interest rates unchanged again.
Money markets are wagering about a 70% chance of a rate cut in December. That's come down from previously fully pricing an easing and reflects stubbornly strong inflation and the RBA's recent hawkish rhetoric.
Friday's retail data also showed:
