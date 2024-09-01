(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating the merger between Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit”) (NYSE: SPR) and The Company (“Boeing”) (NYSE: BA). Investors who purchased Spirit and continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/SPR .



Investigation Details

The investigation concerns whether Spirit's board of directors breached its fiduciary duties and failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.

In July 2024, Spirit announced it had entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Boeing would acquire Spirit for $37.25 per share in Boeing common stock.

What's Next?

