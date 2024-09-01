PM Modi, Amit Shah, Other Union Minister's Set To Campaign In J & K From Sep 10

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- To boost the BJP's election campaigning in J&K, Prime Narendera Modi, Amit Shah and other senior ministers of the party are all set to arrive in the UT from September 8 onwards, party sources said.

They said talks about the final date about PM Modi's arrival are on and it is expected that PM Modi will arrive in J&K after September 10.“There may be a little change in PM Modi's arrival in J&K but the visit of top BJP ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and the party chief J P Nadda besides other top ministers is 100 per cent confirmed,” they said.

A senior BJP leader said that PM Modi may arrive in J&K for the campaign for the second phase but other ministers will surely visit J&K from September 10 onwards.“A few of them may visit J&K before September 10 but the majority of them will arrive after September 10. PM Modi is expected to address two rallies one in Jammu and another in Kashmir. Dates are being finalised,” he said, wishing not to be named.