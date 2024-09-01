Head Of Presidential Administration Casts His Vote In Parliamentary Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, cast his vote at polling station No. 34 in the second Yasamal constituency No. 16, as the country commenced its parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.

This election is particularly significant as it is the first time parliamentary are being held across Azerbaijan's entire sovereign territory, including the recently liberated areas. A total of 6,478 polling stations have been established nationwide, with 990 candidates competing for 125 seats in the Milli Majlis, the National Assembly. The electorate consists of 6,421,960 eligible voters.

Among the polling stations, 54 have been set up in the liberated territories, reflecting the expanded reach of the electoral process. The election is being closely monitored by 598 international observers and 112,749 local observers to ensure transparency and fairness.

Voting is scheduled to conclude at 7:00 PM today.