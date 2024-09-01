Head Of Presidential Administration Casts His Vote In Parliamentary Elections
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, cast his vote at polling station No. 34 in
the second Yasamal constituency No. 16, as the country commenced
its parliamentary elections, Azernews reports.
This election is particularly significant as it is the first
time parliamentary elections are being held across Azerbaijan's
entire sovereign territory, including the recently liberated areas.
A total of 6,478 polling stations have been established nationwide,
with 990 candidates competing for 125 seats in the Milli Majlis,
the National Assembly. The electorate consists of 6,421,960
eligible voters.
Among the polling stations, 54 have been set up in the liberated
territories, reflecting the expanded reach of the electoral
process. The election is being closely monitored by 598
international observers and 112,749 local observers to ensure
transparency and fairness.
Voting is scheduled to conclude at 7:00 PM today.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108624442
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.