Voter Turnout For Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections Revealed As Of 5:00 P.M.
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The next statistical update on the voting progress for the Milli
Majlis elections has been announced.
By 5:00 PM, voter turnout in Azerbaijan's extraordinary
parliamentary elections had reached 33.82%, according to Farid
Orujov, head of the Information Center at the Central Election
Commission's Secretariat, Azernews reports.
Voting for the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections began at 8:00
AM today, with polling stations opening across the country.
A total of 6,478 polling stations are operating in 125
constituencies, including 54 in the recently liberated territories,
where over 42,000 eligible voters are expected to cast their
ballots.
The Central Election Commission has made provisions for 6.4
million registered voters, distributing more than 6.5 million
ballot papers to polling stations. A total of 990 candidates are
competing in this snap parliamentary election, with 305
representing political parties, 684 running independently, and 1
nominated by an initiative group.
To ensure transparency, 598 international observers from 69
countries and 51 international organizations have been accredited,
alongside 112,749 local observers. Additionally, webcams have been
installed at 1,000 polling stations nationwide, providing live
streams on official websites ( , , ).
The Central Election Commission will provide latest updates on
the election throughout the day, with voting set to conclude at
7:00 PM.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108624441
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.