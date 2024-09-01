Ferrari's Leclerc Wins Italian Grand Prix
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Charles Leclerc claimed victory for Ferrari at the Italian Grand
Prix on Sunday, marking a significant achievement for Leclerc at
Ferrari's home track, Azernews reports via Sky
Sports.
Oscar Piastri finished in second place, while Lando Norris
secured third spot. Norris also clocked the fastest lap in the
race's final moments, adding to the excitement.
Here are the top 10 drivers at Monza:
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
3. Lando Norris (McLaren)
4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)
5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
7. George Russell (Mercedes)
8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)
9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
10. Alex Albon (Williams)
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108624440
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.