Ferrari's Leclerc Wins Italian Grand Prix

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Charles Leclerc claimed victory for Ferrari at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, marking a significant achievement for Leclerc at Ferrari's home track, Azernews reports via Sky Sports.

Oscar Piastri finished in second place, while Lando Norris secured third spot. Norris also clocked the fastest lap in the race's final moments, adding to the excitement.

Here are the top 10 drivers at Monza:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

6. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

7. George Russell (Mercedes)

8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

10. Alex Albon (Williams)