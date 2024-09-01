عربي


Nerves Rise Over As Far-Right Afd Eyes Regional Wins As Voters In Eastern Germany Head To Polls

9/1/2024 3:11:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

Voters in Saxony and Thuringia are heading to the polls in elections that could see the far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party secure its first regional victories and a new populist leftist force gain ground, Azernews reports citing The Guardian.

The results, expected on Sunday evening, could spell disaster for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, just one year before Germany's next general election.

In eastern Germany, disillusionment with mainstream politics persists over 30 years after reunification, exacerbated by economic struggles and feelings of second-class citizenship. The anti-migration, anti-Islam AfD, classified as rightwing extremist in Saxony and Thuringia, could emerge as the leading party in these regions, as well as in Brandenburg, which votes later this month. Despite its growing support, the party remains isolated by mainstream political groups, which have vowed to keep it out of power.

