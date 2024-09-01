Nerves Rise Over As Far-Right Afd Eyes Regional Wins As Voters In Eastern Germany Head To Polls
Akbar Novruz
Voters in Saxony and Thuringia are heading to the polls in
elections that could see the far-right Alternative für Deutschland
(AfD) party secure its first regional victories and a new populist
leftist force gain ground, Azernews reports citing
The Guardian.
The results, expected on Sunday evening, could spell disaster
for Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government, just one year
before Germany's next general election.
In eastern Germany, disillusionment with mainstream politics
persists over 30 years after reunification, exacerbated by economic
struggles and feelings of second-class citizenship. The
anti-migration, anti-Islam AfD, classified as rightwing extremist
in Saxony and Thuringia, could emerge as the leading party in these
regions, as well as in Brandenburg, which votes later this month.
Despite its growing support, the party remains isolated by
mainstream political groups, which have vowed to keep it out of
power.
