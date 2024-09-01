(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Khankendi reports highest voter turnout by 5:00 p.m., said head
of the Information Center at the Central Election Commission,
Azernews reports via Trend.
As such, voter turnout in Khankendi stood at 49.48 percent, he
said during a briefing.
On June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani
Parliament and scheduling the extraordinary election for September
1.
Azerbaijan has 6,421,960 registered voters, including 374 who
turned 18 on the election day. There are 6,478 polling stations,
comprising 6,343 permanent and 135 temporary locations.
In the territories liberated from occupation, 54 permanent
polling stations are set up. There are 10 electoral districts for
internally displaced persons (IDPs), with 574 IDP polling stations
serving 397,862 voters. More than 42,000 voters will cast their
ballots in the liberated areas.
A total of 51,141 voters will participate for the first time in
the extraordinary parliamentary election. The oldest female voter
is 134 years old, and the oldest male voter is 109 years old.
Exit polls will be conducted at approximately 2,500 polling
stations. Three international organizations are registered to carry
out these polls: the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League,
together with Oracle Advisory Group (US), and the "Tereggi" Public
Association for Social Research, in collaboration with the Italian
SWG S.p.A. research company.
A total of 112,749 local observers have been registered,
including over 65,000 representatives of political parties. There
are 598 international observers from 51 organizations and 69
countries, including 227 from OSCE/ODIHR and 61 from OSCE PA.
Among the 990 registered candidates, 305 represent 25 political
parties, while 371 are party members but were not nominated by
their parties. In total, 676 candidates are affiliated with
political parties.
Webcams have been installed at 1,000 polling stations nationwide
to allow direct and continuous observation of the voting process
without requiring registration.
Portable ballot boxes will be used across all polling stations
for the parliamentary election on September 1.
