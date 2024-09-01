Italy's SWG: New Azerbaijan Party To Secure Over Half Of Parliamentary Seats

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The New Azerbaijan Party is expected to secure over half of
parliamentary seats, Azernews reports citing
Trend.
This is evident from the exit poll results conducted by Italy's
SWG S.p.A. research company.
According to SWG, 63 out of the 125 MPs to be elected represent
the New Azerbaijan Party.
The full results are available at the LINK .
The voting that kicked off at 08:00 concluded at 19:00.
On June 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
signed a decree dissolving the sixth convocation of the Azerbaijani
Parliament and scheduling the extraordinary election for September
1.
Azerbaijan has 6,421,960 registered voters, including 374 who
turned 18 on the election day. There are 6,478 polling stations,
comprising 6,343 permanent and 135 temporary locations.
In the territories liberated from occupation, 54 permanent
polling stations were set up. There are 10 electoral districts for
internally displaced persons (IDPs), with 574 IDP polling stations
serving 397,862 voters. More than 42,000 voters were able to cast
their ballots in the liberated areas.
Exit polls are conducted at approximately 2,500 polling
stations. Three international organizations are registered to carry
out these polls: the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League,
together with Oracle Advisory Group (US), and the "Tereggi" Public
Association for Social Research, in collaboration with the Italian
SWG S.p.A. research company.
A total of 112,749 local observers have been registered,
including over 65,000 representatives of political parties. There
are 598 international observers from 51 organizations and 69
countries, including 227 from OSCE/ODIHR and 61 from OSCE PA.
Among the 990 registered candidates, 305 represent 25 political
parties, while 371 are party members but were not nominated by
their parties. In total, 676 candidates are affiliated with
political parties.
