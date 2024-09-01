UK Lord Praises Similarities In Election Processes Between Azerbaijan And The GB
During his observation of the snap parliamentary elections in
Azerbaijan, Lord Qurban Hussain, a member of the UK House of Lords,
commented on the striking similarities between the election
processes in the UK and Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports.
Invited by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov,
Lord Hussain remarked on the positive atmosphere among the
Azerbaijani people, particularly noting the joy following the
liberation of Karabakh after 30 years.
“My experience here has been very pleasant, and I observed a
high level of voter participation,” Lord Hussain stated, adding
that he observed the elections in the cities of Shusha and Fuzuli.
He also noted that the election system in Azerbaijan is“nearly
identical” to that of the UK, and despite this being his first time
observing an election abroad, he found no surprises in how the
process was conducted.
