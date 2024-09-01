عربي


UK Lord Praises Similarities In Election Processes Between Azerbaijan And The GB

9/1/2024 3:11:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) During his observation of the snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, Lord Qurban Hussain, a member of the UK House of Lords, commented on the striking similarities between the election processes in the UK and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Invited by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UK, Elin Suleymanov, Lord Hussain remarked on the positive atmosphere among the Azerbaijani people, particularly noting the joy following the liberation of Karabakh after 30 years.

“My experience here has been very pleasant, and I observed a high level of voter participation,” Lord Hussain stated, adding that he observed the elections in the cities of Shusha and Fuzuli. He also noted that the election system in Azerbaijan is“nearly identical” to that of the UK, and despite this being his first time observing an election abroad, he found no surprises in how the process was conducted.

AzerNews

