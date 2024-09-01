Russian Media On Parliamentary Elections: All Conditions Created For Citizens

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Russian "NEWS" portal covered in detail the voting process in the extraordinary parliamentary held in Azerbaijan.

The articles published in the portal stated that all conditions have been created for citizens to freely express their will in the country.

"During the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the fingerprints of the residents of the country are scanned at the polling stations. This is necessary so that one person cannot vote twice. After the fingerprint is taken, they are registered and receive a ballot. The document is filled in anonymously and thrown into the ballot box", - the NEWS reporter noted.

In the material of the portal, referring to the information of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, it was noted that the head of state Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, and daughter Leyla Aliyeva voted in the extraordinary parliamentary elections. The family voted at the polling station located in secondary school No. 6 in Baku.

Gurban Huseyn, a member of the British House of Lords, who acted as a foreign observer in the elections, also noted that the elections were free and democratic in an interview with the "NEWS" website.

"This is very similar to the process we apply in our country. I did not observe anything illegal," G. Huseyn said.

In total, 6,478 polling stations were established in 125 electoral districts for the exercise of citizens' right to vote. It was noted that the total number of voters in Azerbaijan reaches 6 million 421 thousand 960 people.

990 candidates are fighting for 125 seats in the Parliament of Azerbaijan.