Russian Media On Parliamentary Elections: All Conditions Created For Citizens
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Russian "NEWS" portal covered in detail the voting
process in the extraordinary parliamentary elections held in
Azerbaijan.
The articles published in the portal stated that all conditions
have been created for citizens to freely express their will in the
country.
"During the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, the
fingerprints of the residents of the country are scanned at the
polling stations. This is necessary so that one person cannot vote
twice. After the fingerprint is taken, they are registered and
receive a ballot. The document is filled in anonymously and thrown
into the ballot box", - the NEWS reporter noted.
In the material of the portal, referring to the information of
the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan, it was noted that
the head of state Ilham Aliyev, his wife Mehriban Aliyeva, and
daughter Leyla Aliyeva voted in the extraordinary parliamentary
elections. The family voted at the polling station located in
secondary school No. 6 in Baku.
Gurban Huseyn, a member of the British House of Lords, who acted
as a foreign observer in the elections, also noted that the
elections were free and democratic in an interview with the
"NEWS" website.
"This is very similar to the process we apply in our country. I
did not observe anything illegal," G. Huseyn said.
In total, 6,478 polling stations were established in 125
electoral districts for the exercise of citizens' right to vote. It
was noted that the total number of voters in Azerbaijan reaches 6
million 421 thousand 960 people.
990 candidates are fighting for 125 seats in the Parliament of
Azerbaijan.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108624429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.