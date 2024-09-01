PM Shmyhal Calls For Lifting Restrictions On Ukraine's Use Of Western-Supplied Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There should be no restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons supplied by its partners to strike targets inside Russia.

Prime Denys Shmyhal wrote this on Telegram following another Russian missile attack on Kharkiv, Ukrinform reports.

“There should be no restrictions on Ukraine's use of weapons supplied by partners. Ukraine should be able to fully defend itself and destroy military targets on the enemy's territory. This is how we will protect and secure people from Russian attacks,” Shmyhal wrote.

shows aftermath of Russian strike on Kharki

The Prime Minister emphasized that Russia continues its terror against Ukrainian cities. Kharkiv and the city's civilian infrastructure have come under attack again.

As reported by Ukrinform, the injury toll from Russia's missile strike on Kharkiv grew to 41 people.