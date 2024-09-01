Pope Condemns Russia's Attacks On Ukrainian Infrastructure

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During his Sunday Angelus address, Pope Francis condemned Russia's massive on Ukrainian infrastructure.

That's according to Vatican News , Ukrinform reports.

Pope Francis reiterated his concern for the people of Ukraine, who continue to suffer under Russian shelling. Speaking specifically of the damage caused to infrastructure, the Pope highlighted the humanitarian consequences, as "in addition to causing deaths and injuries, the attacks on infrastructure have left over a million people without basic necessities like electricity and water.”

Missile strike on Kharkiv: 41 people

Pope Francis also expressed his concern over the conflict in Palestine and Israel,“which risks spreading to other Palestinian cities,” and called for negotiations not to stop, for an immediate ceasefire, for hostages to be released.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 1, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv after raid sirens went off. Russian troops struck the city about 10 times. A Nova Poshta branch, shops, a sports complex, a shopping mall, and cars were damaged.

The missile strike injured at least 41 people, including five children.

Photo:

VATICAN MEDIA