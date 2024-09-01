Paramedics And Emergency Workers Come Under Russia's“Double-Tap” Attack In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, emergency workers and paramedics, who arrived at the shopping center hit by the Russian missile, came under Russia's“double-tap” attack.

This was announced by the Mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, on television.

"There were a lot of explosions. Currently, around 40 people are injured. Fortunately, there were no fatalities, but the condition of several people is severe. In addition, the emergency workers and paramedics who arrived at the scene were in Russia's“double-tap” attack, obviously, with Iskanders," Terekhov noted.

Head of the Center for Emergency Medical Assistance, Viktor Zabashta, said in a comment to Ukrainian TV that one paramedic got a brain injury and has not recovered yet, while another one had a fragment fracture of the tibia; he was operated on and now his condition is stable, there is no threat to his life. The ambulance driver was not injured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a series of explosions rang out in Kharkiv after the air alert. The Russians hit the city nearly10 times. 41 people were injured, including five children.