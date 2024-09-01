War Update: 91 Clashes Along Front Lines, Battles Underway In Eight Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 1, as many as 91 combat clashes have been reported on the battlefield with fighting still underway in eight directions.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine posted this on Faceboo k, updating operational information as of 16:00, Sunday, September 1, Ukrinform reports.

"The situation along the front lines remains difficult. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are making efforts to disrupt Russian aggressor's offensive plans and destroy their personnel and equipment," the General Staff informed.

As noted, Russians continue to hit settlements along the border in Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Porozok, Dmytrivka, and Vysoke districts were shelled with the enemy's barrel artillery and MLRS.

The invaders struck Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Buniakyne, and Obody with nine guided aerial bombs.

At the same time, the Russians keep on bombing their own territory. Today, they hit Kursk region with four guided aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian defense lines near Vovchansk and Lyptsi four times. Three combat clashes are still ongoing. The situation remains under the control of Ukrainian defenders.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians assaulted the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Synkivka and Hlushkivka four times. Two clashes are still ongoing. The defenders of Ukraine continue to hold the defense firmly.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked the Ukrainian positions ten times throughout the day near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Novosadove, Nevske, and Torske. Eight battles have already been completed, the rest are ongoing.

In the Siversk sector, the Russians continue to seek defense holes. The Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Verkhniokamianske and Rozdolivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four attacks near Andriivka, Klishchiivka, and Maiske, one clash is underway near Markove.

In the Toretsk sector, the Russian army attacked ten times near Toretsk and Nelipivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks, two more clashes are ongoing. The Russian troops make active use of assault aircraft.

The largest number of combat clashes was recorded in the Pokrovsk sector. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have already attempted 34 times to push the Ukrainian Defense Forces out of their positions near Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Karlivka, Marynivka, and Mykhailivka. The defenders of Ukraine are holding the enemy's onslaught and have already repelled 27 enemy attacks, seven battles are still ongoing.

Fighting is also underway near Krasnohorivka in the Kurakhove sector. According to updated information, three enemy attacks are currently underway in this area. The Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 11 attacks near Kostiantynivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the Russian troops attacked five times near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka, and Makarivka. The battle continues.

In the Orikhiv sector, the Russian army did not conduct active offensive operations, but instead was constantly shelling populated areas with all available types of weapons. The Russians struck Novoandriivka with unguided aerial missiles.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the invaders once tried to attack the Ukrainian Defense Forces, but without success.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kharkiv sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are partially improving their tactical position in the Lyptsi district.