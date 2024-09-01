Russians Hit Three Communities In Nikopol District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 1, the Russian army shelled three communities in Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring two people and damaging houses.
The Chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.
"️Marganets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovsk communities. Throughout the day, the Russians directed their attacks at these territories in Nikopol district. They fired artillery and used a kamikaze drone," the message says.
Two locals got shrapnel wounds to their heads.
Six private households, half a dozen of farm buildings, and a car were gutted. Gas pipelines and electricity mains were damaged.
Firefighters have extinguished the fire that burned on the territory of 2.5 hectares of dry grass.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the police in Dnipropetrovsk region are investigating the consequences of the attack in Nikopol district, as a result of which four people were injured.
