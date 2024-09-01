(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

90 State House Square, Hartford, CT

Frank Amodio, Sr, CCIM of Amodio & Co Real Estate

Amodio & Co Real Estate

Amodio & Co brokers long term office lease at 90 State House Square, Hartford, CT.

- Frank Amodio, Sr, CT, USA, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amodio & Co is pleased to announce the signing of a long-term lease for the Connecticut Association of Realtors, Inc. (CTR). CTR will occupy 9,765 sf at 90 State House Square, Hartford, CT. Amodio & Co represented the Tenant and CBRE represented the Landlord.“Connecticut REALTORS® is Connecticut's largest professional trade Association. We promote and advocate ownership of real estate in Connecticut and make it a better place to live, work and play”.Located in the heart of the central business district, State House Square is one of Hartford's premiere Class A office buildings. Built as a three-building mixed-use office complex in the heart of the CBD containing approximately 844,813 square feet.Frank Amodio, Sr., CCIM of Amodio & Co Real Estate represented the Tenant, Connecticut Association of Realtors, Inc in this transaction. According to Frank Amodio, Sr., CCIM,“Amodio & Co used comprehensive and unique search tools to generate extensive options for the new location. Negotiations for the lease were done using the CCIM Interest-based model.”Amodio & Co. Real Estate is a commercial real estate firm, which handles all aspects of real estate including brokerage, financing, management and development of commercial property. Its team of experienced industry experts offers market solutions for buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants. Amodio provides expert consultation and services with effective solutions to its real estate engagements. Based in Farmington, CT, with a nationwide reach.Since 1919, Amodio & Co has owned, developed & brokered nearly every property type, bringing extensive experience to our clients. We offer creative solutions to ensure your deal happens and is done right. Put the power of a CCIM globally designated professional on your team and let our award-winning firm assist in navigating today's CRE market.For further information, please contact Frank Amodio, Sr., CCIM of Amodio & Co. Real Estate.###

Frank Amodio, Sr., CCIM

Amodio & Co Real Estate

+1 860-674-8908 ext. 101

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.