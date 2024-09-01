When Ricky Martin Was About To Collapse After Performing 200 Shows

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sept 1 (IANS) Singer-actor Ricky Martin had a difficult time during one of his tours. He shared that performing continuously for over two years without a break took a toll on his body.

Ricky said that he walked out of the stage once as he felt exhausted.

He said:“I was sad, I was depressed, I was not happy with what I was doing. I was continuously working for two years. 200 shows in two years. I was in Australia and we had two more weeks to go. We had to go to Argentina to do the final show, and then everybody was supposed to wrap up and go home.”

The following show was in Argentina, and he felt that he had pushed himself too much, and if he took it over one more time, he would collapse on stage while performing.

He shared:“I was like 'I'm not going to survive. If we go to Argentina, I'm going to collapse. I need to go home now. I told them, 'Please listen to me. I need to go home'. I was begging my managers, and everybody.”

He said that his managers and the organisers told him, "You are crazy, we are almost there. Come on, let's do this."

He continued, "I was like, 'No no no no, you got to listen to me. You need to understand, if we don't go back home now, this is gonna get ugly'.”

He then went back home, and called it, "The best decision" he ever made.

He further mentioned:“It was a lot of money but, it was my health. And, it was my state of mind. My mental health, my physical health, and I just wanted to be home, and with my dogs. This is not only two years, this is a decade of not being able to say, 'No'. It was always like, 'Yes, let's do it, yes people, people pleasing, people pleasing'.”

“That last show, I was angry, I was not enjoying, I was not happy with the applause, the fully packed arena, every stadium was packed. I was sad, and couldn't take it anymore. So, I went back home,” he added.