Napoli Winger David Neres Has His Watch Robbed At Gunpoint While Leaving The Stadium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AP

Naples, Italy: Napoli winger David Neres had his watch robbed at gunpoint by two men who smashed a window in the van he was leaving the in, his wife said.

The incident occurred after Napoli's 2-1 win over Parma on Saturday night at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Neres' wife, Kira Winona, posted a message on Instagram explaining why the rattled Neres did not stop to sign autographs for waiting fans once they returned to their Naples hotel - where the couple have stayed since Neres joined Napoli 10 days ago from Benfica.

"David would like to say sorry to the fans who were waiting outside for him. While trying to leave the stadium after the game, two men on a motorcycle smashed the car and robbed him at gunpoint,” Winona wrote early Sunday morning in a story reposted by Neres.

In June, retired Italy star Roberto Baggio was robbed at gunpoint at his home while watching the national team's game against Spain at the European Championship. The robbers locked Baggio and his family in a room while they stole jewelry, watches and cash.