Cong & SP Prioritised Politics Over Country, BJP Dedicated To National Welfare: CM Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Sep 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath on Sunday came down heavily on those“who under false pretences, seek to mislead the nation and undermine its social fabric”.

Calling for unity in overcoming challenges to the country's unity and integrity, the Chief Minister accused some politicians of disrespecting revered figures dedicated to social justice while now using them for votes.

He further stated that the and Samajwadi Party, who had governed the country for years, always prioritised over the nation.

The Chief Minister made these remarks while speaking at an event organised by the BJP Yuva Morcha in Varanasi. He addressed the party workers while attending the event as chief guest and urged them to work diligently to increase the party's membership. He stated that no caste, class, religion, or language is greater than the nation.

He also emphasised that every BJP worker should adhere to discipline and work with dedication for the organisation. He stated that no caste, class, religion, or language is greater than the nation. He called for unity in overcoming challenges to the country's unity and integrity.

He slammed both the Congress and Samajwadi Party, saying that they had governed the country for years, but always prioritised politics over the nation. The difference, he said, is that while these parties did politics at the cost of the country, the BJP does politics for the country.

The Chief Minister was on a visit to Varanasi on Sunday. Earlier, after paying his respects and offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, the Chief Minister visited Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, where he had a look at ancient manuscripts.

Aman Sonkar, the district president of the BJP Yuva Morcha, announced the launch of a national membership drive by the BJP. A workshop was organised in Varanasi to discuss how the organisation will function moving forward and strategies to achieve the goal of 180 million members. Attendees assured the Chief Minister that a large number of new members would be enrolled this time.