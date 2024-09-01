Nine Killed In Telangana Floods, Choppers To Khammam For Rescue

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 1 (IANS) Two helicopters from the Indian Navy were being flown to Khammam town of Telangana to rescue people trapped in floods as the overflowing Munneru river has inundated residential areas while heavy rains have so far claimed nine lives in the state.

Two helicopters from Visakhapatnam were being flown to Khammam to rescue the people, some of whom had taken shelter on rooftops.

Deputy Chief Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is monitoring the situation in Khammam, spoke to senior officials of the Indian Navy and requested them to send helicopters for the rescue operations.

Irrigation Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, who is from Khammam district, spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and sought help for rescue.

An unprecedented flood in Munneru, a tributary of the Krishna River, inundated about 15 colonies in Khammam town including Rajiv Gruhakalapa, Venkateshwar Nagar, Moti Nagar and Bokkalagadda. With their houses submerged, a few inmates climbed onto the rooftops to save themselves and were waiting to be rescued by authorities.

The river, which flows through the town, saw unprecedented flooding with huge inflows due to heavy rains in the catchment area. Two persons who were trapped in floods in Paleru vagu were washed away.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy turned emotional at a news conference when he was informed a couple washed away in his Assembly constituency Paleru. He said they made all efforts to save Yaqoob and his wife Saeeda, brick kiln workers, and their son Shareef who had taken shelter on top of a house. He said the family was washed away as the walls of the house collapsed but the rescue workers managed to save Shareef.

The minister said nine people were killed in rain-related incidents till 1 p.m. He said in view of the forecast of heavy rains till Monday, district Collectors and police officials have been asked to remain alert to prevent loss of life and property. With the met office issuing red alert for 11 districts and orange alert for other districts, authorities have declared a holiday for educational institutions.

Srinivas Reddy said people need not panic as the government was taking all steps to tackle the situation. He reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Director General of Police Jitender.

The Revenue Minister said Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts were affected by rains and floods. In view of the forecast of more rains, the government has cancelled the leave of all officials and directed them to report to duties immediately.