Nine Criminals Arrested With Illegal Liquor In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Sep 1 (IANS) Gurugram arrested nine persons for selling Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) and seized 34 boxes and 485 bottles from them, an official said on Sunday.

Gurugram Police Spokesperson Sandeep Kumar identified the accused as Inderdev, Rahul, Rajkumar, Aakash, Alok, Arun, Maharam, Mahender and Rajbeer.

“Police continues its efforts to crack down on such activities which are aimed to curb the illegal liquor trade in the region,” Kumar said.

He said that the police recovered 34 boxes of liquor, 485 bottles from their possession which were used for transportation of illegal liquor, adding, that the accused sourced liquor bottles from the neighbouring districts and sold them here at higher prices.

“As the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in place across Haryana due to upcoming Assembly elections, several police teams have been alerted to keep vigil on the illegal trade of liquor and drugs,” Kumar said.

He said that those arrested have been booked under relevant sections of the Excise Act, adding, that the accused will be produced before a court for further legal proceedings against them.

He added that the police said that strict instructions have been issued by the Police Commissioner to keep a vigil on the illegal transportation of liquor and other illegal contraband.

“The police teams patrolling has also been increased in border areas to keep an eye on transportation of illegal contraband,” Kumar said.

He added that the checking at the border areas has also been intensified.

“The crime is mostly committed by repeat offenders. The district police are keenly monitoring their activities,” Kumar added.