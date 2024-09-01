Amir Issues Law On Localizing Private Sector Jobs
Date
9/1/2024 10:02:45 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Sunday September 1, 2024 Law No. (12) of 2024 on localizing the private sector jobs.
The law will be effective six months after it is published in the official gazette.
MENAFN01092024000063011010ID1108624170
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.