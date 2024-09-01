عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Issues Law On Localizing Private Sector Jobs

Amir Issues Law On Localizing Private Sector Jobs


9/1/2024 10:02:45 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani issued on Sunday September 1, 2024 Law No. (12) of 2024 on localizing the private sector jobs.

The law will be effective six months after it is published in the official gazette.

MENAFN01092024000063011010ID1108624170


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search