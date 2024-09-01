Qatarenergy To Build World-Scale Urea Complex, Making Qatar World's Largest Exporter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has announced its decision to build a new, world-scale urea production complex that will more than double Qatar's urea production, playing a pivotal role in enhancing global food production and security.

The new mega project entails building 3 ammonia production lines that will feedstock to 4 new world-scale urea production trains in Mesaieed Industrial City.

The new facilities, which are planned to be built, will more than double the State of Qatar's urea production from about 6 million tons per annum currently to 12.4 million tons per annum. Production from the project's first new urea train is expected before the end of this decade.

The announcement was made by HE Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, during a press conference held at the headquarters of QatarEnergy in Doha.

His Excellency Minister Al-Kaabi said:“We have been producing ammonia and urea in Qatar for over 50 years. Today, we are expanding our experience and further solidifying our position by this unprecedented mega project that will make the State of Qatar the world's largest urea producer, playing a crucial role in ensuring food security for hundreds of millions of people around the globe, day after day."

HE Minister Al-Kaabi added:“Developing this project in Mesaieed Industrial City will ensure the optimum utilization of the excellent existing infrastructure for the petrochemical and fertilizer industries, including the city's export port, which is one of the largest fertilizer and petrochemical export facilities in the MENA region. It will also establish Mesaieed as the urea production capital of the world.”

HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, stressed that“Today's announcement is another concrete step in our efforts and everlasting commitment to supply the world with the energy products needed to achieve continued economic growth and enhanced energy and food security of people around the globe through a balanced approach to meeting ever-growing demand and the sound management of our natural resources.”