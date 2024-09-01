China's domestically developed C919 surpasses 500,000 passengers transported

(MENAFN) China's domestically developed large passenger aircraft, the C919, achieved a significant milestone on Sunday by surpassing 500,000 transported. Since its commercial debut on May 28, 2023, the C919 has accumulated over 10,000 flight hours and completed more than 3,700 commercial flights, reflecting its growing role in the industry. This achievement highlights the aircraft’s successful integration into commercial operations and its impact on the market.



The first C919 aircraft was delivered to China Eastern on December 9, 2022. Since then, China Eastern has expanded its fleet to seven C919s. These aircraft now serve five regular routes connecting major cities such as Shanghai, Chengdu, Beijing, Xi'an, and Guangzhou. This expansion underscores the increasing adoption of the C919 by major airlines and its growing significance in China's aviation sector.



In a notable development on August 28, Air China and China Southern Airlines received their first C919 aircraft in Shanghai. This event marked a crucial step as the C919, China's first large passenger aircraft produced domestically, begins its deployment across multiple operators. This move signifies the aircraft’s transition from initial deployment to broader utilization within the country's aviation industry.



Jing Yucheng, one of the first pilots to fly the C919 with China Eastern Airlines, expressed pride in the aircraft, stating, "I'm very fortunate to have grown up with our homegrown C919. It's a great aircraft, loved by both pilots and passengers." This sentiment reflects the positive reception of the C919 among aviation professionals and travelers alike, further affirming its place in the aviation landscape.

