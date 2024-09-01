Japan’s Naha International Airport reports smoke coming from aircraft

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, a concerning incident occurred at Naha International Airport in Okinawa, Japan, when smoke was reported coming from an aircraft. The smoke, which was seen emanating from the auxiliary power unit of All Nippon Airways Flight 474, was detected around 6:50 p.m. local time. The flight was preparing for its departure to Haneda Airport in Tokyo when the issue was noticed.



The incident was promptly addressed when air traffic control spotted the smoke and immediately requested the dispatch of firefighting vehicles to the aircraft. Despite the urgent response, passenger evacuation was not deemed necessary at this time. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries related to the incident.



The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection to ascertain the cause of the smoke emission. This process is critical to ensure the aircraft’s safety and to identify any potential technical issues that need addressing. The airline is taking all necessary steps to resolve the situation and prevent future occurrences.



The incident underscores the importance of vigilance and prompt action in aviation safety protocols. As the inspection continues, the airline and airport authorities are working diligently to manage the situation and ensure that all safety measures are adhered to before the aircraft can resume its scheduled operations.

MENAFN01092024000045015839ID1108624149