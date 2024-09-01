Egyptian PM meets with Somali counterpart to discuss financial, security collaboration

(MENAFN) Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly held a meeting with his Somali counterpart, Hamza Abdi Barre, on Saturday to discuss avenues for enhancing economic and security cooperation between the two nations, according to a statement from the Egyptian cabinet. The discussions highlighted the strong commitment of the Egyptian to bolstering economic, trade, and investment ties with Somalia. Madbouly emphasized that Egypt is determined to play a significant role in supporting and strengthening these relations, particularly by facilitating the export of essential commodities to Somalia to meet the needs of its population.



The conversation also touched upon the ongoing security challenges facing Somalia, particularly in light of the controversial deal signed by Somaliland, a region that Somalia views as part of its territory. This agreement, made with Ethiopia in early January, allows Addis Ababa to lease a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland's coastline for 50 years—a move Somalia has rejected as an infringement on its sovereignty. In response to these security concerns, Madbouly reiterated Egypt's unwavering support for Somalia in maintaining its unity and sovereignty, asserting that the solidarity and assistance provided to Somalia in various fields remain a top priority for the Egyptian government.



Madbouly also underscored the importance of achieving Somali unity, expressing Egypt's commitment to standing by Somalia during this critical period. He reaffirmed Egypt’s dedication to offering the necessary support across multiple sectors, including economic development, security, and political stability. The Egyptian Prime Minister's remarks reflected the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and Egypt's strategic interest in ensuring Somalia’s continued stability and progress.



In response, Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre acknowledged the comprehensive cooperation between Somalia and Egypt, which spans political, commercial, and investment spheres, as well as cultural and educational exchanges. He pointed out the recent advancements in Somali-Egyptian relations, citing the commencement of direct flights between Cairo and Mogadishu since July and the opening of a new Egyptian embassy in Mogadishu earlier in August as significant milestones in their bilateral relations. Barre’s remarks highlighted the mutual benefits of strengthened ties and the potential for further collaboration in the future.

