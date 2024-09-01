Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Rain Chances In September As Autumn Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A new season is here as Autumn begins today. September is considered a transitional month between summer and winter. It will gradually herald in milder weather with increased relative humidity.

According to the Qatar Meteorology Department's (QMD) latest climate report, chances of rain will be present in September as the amount of clouds is expected to increase. The chances of rain, which may be thundery, will occur especially in the afternoon.



QatarEnergy announces new solar power mega project to more than double Qatar's solar energy production Qatar domiciled firms among top 100 best workplaces in Middle East

Read Also

During this month, the wind will mainly blow in the easterly direction with light to moderate speed.

The mean daily temperature for this month has dipped to 33.1 degrees Celsius compared to last month.

The lowest temperature ever recorded during this month was in 1964 at 20.3 degrees Celcius. Meanwhile, the highest temperature recorded was in 2001 at 46.2 degrees Celsius.