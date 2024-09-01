Bus crashes in Mississippi, leaving 37 injured

(MENAFN) A tragic accident on Interstate 20 in Mississippi claimed the lives of seven people and left dozens injured when a commercial bus overturned on Saturday morning, as reported by the Mississippi Highway Patrol. The incident occurred near Bovina in Warren County when the bus, traveling westbound, veered off the highway and flipped over. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the cause of the crash was attributed to tire failure. Notably, no other vehicles were involved in the accident.



The victims included six passengers who were pronounced dead at the scene, with a seventh victim succumbing to injuries at a hospital later. Among those who died were a 6-year-old boy and his 16-year-old sister, both identified by their mother, according to Warren County Coroner Doug Huskey. Authorities are still working to identify the other victims and have not yet released their names.



In addition to the fatalities, 37 passengers were injured and transported to hospitals in Vicksburg and Jackson for treatment. As the investigation continues, the authorities have not provided further details or the identities of those who perished in the crash. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other relevant agencies are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

