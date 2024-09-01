Three Killed, Nine Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kurakhove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shelled Kurakhove, Donetsk region, with Uragan multiple launch systems, killing at least three people and wounding nine others.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“At least three people were killed and nine more were wounded in the shelling of Kurakhove. This afternoon, the Russians used Uragan systems there, hitting a private residential sector and high-rise buildings in the downtown,” Filashkin wrote.

According to him, the relevant services are working at the site of the strike. Information on the number of victims and the extent of damage is being updated.

The regional governor once again called on residents of the Donetsk region to evacuate.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, one civilian was killed and six others were wounded in the Russian shelling of the Donetsk region yesterday.