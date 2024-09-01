Zelensky Shows Aftermath Of Russian Strike On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 30 people were in a Russian strike on Kharkiv. A rescue operation is underway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on and shared a relevant video, Ukrinform reports.

“Russia is once again terrorizing Kharkiv, striking civilian infrastructure and the city itself. As of now, there are over 30 wounded. All necessary forces have been deployed for the rescue operation,” he posted.

The President stressed that to stop this terror, all necessary global forces must be mobilized.

“What's required isn't extraordinary effort, but the sufficient courage of leaders – the courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself,” he stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv shortly after the air alert was announced. Russian troops struck the city about 10 times.

There were 22 reported injuries, including a six-year-old child. As of 15:00, 29 people were reported injured.