Voter Turnout In Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections Reaches 30% By 3 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As of 3:00 PM Baku time, voter turnout in Azerbaijan's snap
parliamentary elections has reached 29.49%, according to Farid
Orujov, head of the Information Center of the Central Election
Commission (CEC) Secretariat, Azernews
reports.
Speaking at a press conference at the CEC's Election Information
Center, Orujov reported that 1,893,555 people have voted so
far.
He also noted that all 6,478 polling stations have reported
their turnout figures.
MENAFN01092024000195011045ID1108624089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.