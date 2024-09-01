عربي


Voter Turnout In Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections Reaches 30% By 3 PM

9/1/2024 9:16:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As of 3:00 PM Baku time, voter turnout in Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections has reached 29.49%, according to Farid Orujov, head of the Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Secretariat, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference at the CEC's Election Information Center, Orujov reported that 1,893,555 people have voted so far.

He also noted that all 6,478 polling stations have reported their turnout figures.

