(MENAFN) On Sunday, Azerbaijanis are heading to the for an early parliamentary election, which will determine the composition of the country’s 125-seat National Assembly. The election marks a notable event as it is the first time in 30 years that parliamentary are being conducted across all of Azerbaijan's territory, including newly liberated regions from Armenian control.



Polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and will remain accessible until 7:00 p.m. (1500 GMT). More than 6.4 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots, with 990 candidates competing for seats in the National Assembly. This broad participation reflects the importance of the election in shaping Azerbaijan's legislative future.



The decision to hold these early elections stems from President Ilham Aliyev's move to dissolve the government on June 28, setting September 1 as the new election date. This decision was made to prevent a scheduling conflict with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which is set to take place in Baku from November 11-22.



The early parliamentary election is a significant moment for Azerbaijan, as it coincides with a period of political and territorial transition. The results will not only influence the national legislative agenda but also reflect the country's evolving political landscape and its integration of newly liberated areas.

