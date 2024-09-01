Nearly 2,000 Women, Children Held In Prisons Across Afghanistan: Officials Repport

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials from the Afghan of Interior Affairs state that out of the total 10,000 to 11,000 prisoners in Afghanistan's prisons, approximately 2,000 are women and children.

During a press today in Kabul, Mohammad Yousuf Mastri, head of the Afghanistan Prison Administration, announced that 1,000 female prisoners are in prisons.

He mentioned that among the 10,000 to 11,000 prisoners, including 1,000 women, 800 to 900 child prisoners are also detained by the authorities.

Afghanistan Prison Administration officials confirmed that 10,000 to 12,000 individuals are currently detained in detention centers.

This comes as Safiullah Jalalzai, head of Afghanistan Prison Publications, stated on August 20th this year to Amo TV that the Afghanistan authorities imprison 2,000 women on charges of“escaping from home, theft, and drug-related cases.”

The issue of women and children in Afghanistan prisons highlights the challenges faced by the government in managing its prison population.

Concerns persist about the conditions and treatment of women and children detainees in the prisons.

International human rights organizations have called for improved conditions and fair treatment of prisoners in detention facilities.

The current administration of the Taliban faces ongoing scrutiny regarding the judicial process and rights of detainees in the country.

Efforts are needed to ensure that women and children detainees are afforded their full rights and access to legal representation.

Addressing the humanitarian needs and rights of prisoners remains a critical area for the authorities in Afghanistan and international organizations.

