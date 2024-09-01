عربي


Kuwait PM Condoles With Sudan Over Flood Casualties


9/1/2024 8:14:28 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sep 1 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Sunday to the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, First Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan Abdelrahman Al-Burhan, expressing sympathy and condolences to the families' of flash flood victims caused by Arbaat dam's collapse, which lead to fatalities and injuries, along with the destruction of public facilities and properties. (pickup previous)
