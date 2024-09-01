عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Saudi King

Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Saudi King


9/1/2024 8:04:46 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a condolences cable on Sunday to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, over the passing of Princess Noura bint Abdullah Al-Abdulrahman Al-Saud, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow the deceased with mercy. (pickup previous)
sa



MENAFN01092024000071011013ID1108623965


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search