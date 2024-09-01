Serbian Leader claims nation is proud of defiance to Russia sanctions

(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has defended Belgrade’s decision to abstain from imposing sanctions on Russia, asserting that Serbia remains unrepentant about its stance despite international pressure. Vucic made these comments during a press conference held on Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron, who is visiting Serbia for two days.



The visit was marked by a significant agreement between Serbia and France, involving the purchase of 12 French-manufactured Rafale multirole jets. The deal, which includes spare parts and maintenance services, is valued at EUR2.7 billion (USD3 billion). This agreement has prompted discussions about Serbia’s foreign policy direction, particularly in relation to its relationships with Russia and the European Union.



Responding to questions about whether the jet deal signifies a shift in Serbia’s foreign policy away from Moscow and towards the European Union, Vucic acknowledged that while Macron would prefer Serbia to join Western sanctions against Russia, Belgrade will not comply. “I know that Emmanuel would like us to impose sanctions on Russia, but I am not ashamed of my decision,” Vucic stated.



Despite its refusal to align with Western sanctions, Serbia has voiced support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and has contributed humanitarian aid to Kiev, reportedly surpassing the aid provided by other Balkan states combined.



In his remarks, President Macron described Serbia’s move towards purchasing French jets as a strategic shift. “We see so many people who criticize Serbia’s partnership with China or Russia, and now it has a partnership with France,” Macron said. While acknowledging Serbia’s sovereignty and its right to form international partnerships, Macron suggested that this deal represents a notable change in Serbia’s strategic orientation.



The contrast between Serbia's continued engagement with Russia and its recent arms deal with France highlights the complex nature of Serbia’s foreign policy, balancing between traditional alliances and new strategic opportunities.

MENAFN01092024000045015687ID1108623940