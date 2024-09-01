New Development Bank approves USD1B loan for water, sanitation projects in South Africa
(MENAFN) The New Development bank (NDB) announced on Saturday that it has sanctioned a new loan of up to USD1 billion for funding water and sanitation projects in South Africa's most impoverished regions. This loan is designated for use under the South Africa Municipal Infrastructure Grant, which is a conditional grant aimed at assisting municipalities in addressing service backlogs and improving the provision of basic services to the country's poorest communities. The NDB, which was established by BRICS nations in 2015, has thus made a significant investment in improving infrastructure and living conditions in South Africa.
In addition to the South African loan, the NDB has also approved a USD150 million loan in local renminbi to China's Bank of Communications Financial Leasing. This loan is intended to support a liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport project. Specifically, the funds will be used to acquire at least three LNG carriers, which are crucial for meeting China's increasing demand for super-cooled gas and addressing the gap in LNG carrier capacity. This initiative reflects the NDB's ongoing commitment to supporting infrastructure and energy projects in its member countries.
