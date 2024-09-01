Five More Trainee Sis Arrested In 2021 Recruitment Paper Leak Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 1 (IANS) Rajasthan arrested five more Sub Inspectors (SI) in the 2021 SI recruitment paper leak case on Sunday.

An official said that they were called for questioning on Saturday and following further investigation they were subsequently arrested on Sunday.

“All the accused have been produced in court and put on a six-day police remand. A total of 47 SI trainees have been arrested so far, including these five related to the case,” the official said.

He identified the five accused as Shobha Raeka, Devesh Raeka, Manju Devi, Avinash and Bijendra.

Shobha and Devesh are children of former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Ramu Ram Raeka.

“My children have followed all norms and are innocent. They earlier appeared for the RAS Entrance Exam in 2016, however, they were unable to crack it. They then appeared for SI Exam 2021 and followed all norms,” Raeka said.

While Shobhna ranked fifth, Devesh secured 40th rank in the Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 exam.

The official said that 30 more accused have been arrested for being part of the paper leak gang.

On March 6, the Rajasthan government formed the Special Investigating Team (SIT) to investigate the Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021 examination case.

On April 2, the SIT arrested 14 SI trainees and then on the subsequent days also arrested 15 more trainees, including two females and 13 males.

On April 3, 11 more trainee SIs were arrested.

Following more leads and investigations, the SIT also arrested constable Abhishek Bishnoi posted at Sadar Bazar police station of Jodhpur Commissionerate.

On June 8, the SIT arrested seven more trainee SIs, including three female trainees.

The officials said that the SIT is investigating the case and more arrests may follow in the coming days.