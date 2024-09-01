Liverpool Is ‘Looking Forward’ To Man Utd Clash: Slot

(MENAFN- IANS) Manchester, Sep 1 (IANS) Liverpool will be traveling to the Old Trafford to take part in the Northwest Derby, one of the fiercest rivalries in English football. The Merseyside team has had better results in recent years but it will be new head coach Arne Slot's first time taking part in the historic tradition.

According to Slot, the team has been buzzing with excitement for the game and is 'looking forward' to the challenge.

"I already felt after Brentford that the players are looking forward to playing this game. But if we would do this week completely different, if the players were completely different for this game than for the other ones, I think they wouldn't do justice to all the other matches we play," said Slot to Sky Sports.

Liverpool have gotten off to a winning start in Slot era with wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford in the opening two games of the season but will face their first real test against Ten Hag's Manchester United.

The Red Devils on the other hand scraped a 1-0 victory against Fulham in the opening game of the Premier League before losing 1-2 against Brighton in their second game. The team possesses a large arsenal of attacking threat but have been wasteful of their chances. The team has spent a majority of Ten Hag's tenure becoming one of the top counter-attacking sides in the country which is something Slot will be focusing on.

"They have many threats, but one of them is the counter-attack. So we were talking about control and if you talk about control, one of the things you want to prevent is the counter-attack. So that's why I use the word counter-attack a few times, but United has much more weapons than only the counter-attack this season. So but we will prepare the team for that," he added.