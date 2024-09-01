Israeli occupation forces conduct significant operation across West Bank

(MENAFN) On Saturday, Israeli forces conducted a significant operation across the West Bank, arresting 22 Palestinians, including a journalist, a woman, children, and former detainees. This recent wave of underscores the intensifying crackdown by Israeli authorities, which has been a critical component of the broader military operations in the region.



According to a joint statement from the Palestinian Commission for Prisoners and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, the total number of arrests since the onset of the military campaign on Wednesday morning has risen to approximately 70. This figure reflects the ongoing operations in Jenin and the subsequent raids across various areas in the West Bank.



The statement highlighted that the Israeli occupation forces have detained over 10,300 individuals from the West Bank, including Jerusalem, since the escalation of what is described as a war of extermination against the Palestinian people. This mass detention campaign has been characterized by systematic and frequent arrest operations, which have intensified dramatically with the commencement of the current military aggression.



The arrest operations are not only marked by the sheer volume of detainees but also by the increasing severity of the associated crimes. The systematic nature of these arrests and the broader context of military aggression emphasize the growing urgency for international scrutiny and intervention to address the escalating human rights violations and the severe impact on Palestinian communities.

