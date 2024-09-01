Israeli military announces recovering bodies of six detainees from tunnel in southern Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli military announced that it had recovered the bodies of six detainees from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip. This discovery came amidst ongoing ground operations by Israeli forces in the region. The Israeli confirmed the identities of the deceased, with Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari reporting that the captives were killed by Hamas militants. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are still under investigation.



Earlier in the day, the Israeli military had revealed the recovery of bodies in Gaza but had not specified the number or identities of the deceased at that time. The military urged Israelis to avoid spreading unverified information and rumors.



In a related development, United States President Joe Biden expressed profound sadness and anger regarding the death of one of the victims. According to Biden, among the six bodies found in the Rafah area was Hersh Goldberg Bolin, an Israeli-American. The United States President condemned the violence and mourned the loss of Bolin, who was identified as an American citizen among the deceased.



Biden's statement highlighted the emotional impact of the discovery and underscored the broader implications of the conflict, particularly regarding the international dimension involving American citizens. The recovery of these bodies has intensified scrutiny of the ongoing conflict and its devastating effects on individuals and families involved.

