(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Gaza, spearheaded by Israel, is notable not just for its severe violence but also for its profound impact on freedom of expression and human rights advocacy. This military campaign has been characterized by extensive and indiscriminate violence that primarily affects civilians, including women, children, and the elderly. Israel's actions go beyond mere military engagement, extending into a broader strategy of suppressing dissent and stifling criticism, whether it comes from international organizations or moderate voices within the global community.



The scale of Israel's military operations in Gaza is both extensive and deeply troubling. The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has reported that the destruction wrought upon Gaza is not only immense but morally shocking. Between the beginning of the conflict and late November 2023, Israel reportedly deployed over 25,000 tons of explosives in the Gaza Strip. This amount of explosive force is comparable to the yield of two nuclear bombs, and surpasses the explosive power of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima when measured over the duration of just a few months.



Such extensive use of destructive weaponry in densely populated urban areas raises significant legal and ethical issues. The Rome Statute, which provides the legal framework for the International Criminal Court (ICC), deems the use of such force against civilian populations as a war crime. This classification underscores the serious nature of these actions and suggests a need for international legal accountability.



Beyond the immediate physical devastation, Israel’s military campaign also reflects a broader, strategic effort to justify and normalize its actions in Gaza. This includes not only the deployment of overwhelming military force but also a concerted ideological campaign aimed at censoring and discrediting any form of criticism. Notable human rights advocates, such as Kenneth Roth, co-founder of Human Rights Watch, have criticized these actions as indicative of an "apartheid regime" enforced by Israel. Similarly, Aryeh Nir, a Holocaust survivor and fellow co-founder of Human Rights Watch, has condemned the actions as amounting to "genocide against Palestinians in Gaza."



In conclusion, Israel’s military actions in Gaza highlight a severe humanitarian crisis and reflect a troubling pattern of using both military might and ideological suppression to maintain control and justify its policies. The enormous scale of destruction and the aggressive tactics employed to silence dissent call for urgent international attention and accountability to address the violations and their broader implications.

MENAFN01092024000045015687ID1108623847