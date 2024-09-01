Exploring the Rapid Expansion of Cryptocurrency Users in Latin America

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) in Latin America are growing rapidly. Various economic factors and technological advancements drive this growth.



Recent data shows a 12% year-over-year increase in users across the region. Now, the total number of users reaches 55 million.



Argentina leads in adoption within Latin America. Over 2 million Argentinians downloaded apps in early 2024.



This accounts for 40% of the region's new users. Several factors contribute to this surge:





The peso's devaluation and high inflation push Argentinians to seek alternative investments.Argentina fosters a thriving crypto ecosystem with about ten million virtual asset accounts.Lemon and Binance capture 75% of all cryptocurrency app sessions in Argentina.Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency in Latin America. Lemon's platform reports that Bitcoin accounts for 41.7% of held assets.On August 5, 2024, Lemon saw its highest volume of bitcoin purchases ever. Users made over 706,000 transactions in a single day. This marks an 81% increase from the previous year.Bitcoin transactions often spike when prices dip. Investors see these moments as opportunities to buy more.This trend shows growing confidence in Bitcoin as a value stor . It's especially true in countries facing economic volatility.While Bitcoin dominates, other cryptocurrencies gain traction in Latin America:USDC and USDT account for 40.7% of assets on Lemon's platform.Comprises 10.26% of assets, showing interest in smart contract platforms.Holds 2.84% of assets, indicating diversification into alternative blockchain networks.The cryptocurrency landscape in Latin America evolves rapidly. Countries adapt their regulatory frameworks to this new financial reality:New regulations under the CNV aim to enhance oversight and support growth.Law 14,478 requires virtual asset providers to gain authorization from a federal entity.Continues to pioneer with Bitcoin as legal tender since 2021.Allows financial institutions to conduct operations with digital assets.New cryptocurrency regulations came into force in February 2024.Growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies shows in institutional developments across the region:Argentina has seen a company funded entirely with cryptocurrencies.Prosegur Crypto announced a crypto bunker in Brazil for institutional digital asset custody.Latin America embraces cryptocurrencies enthusiastically. The region is set for further growth in the digital asset space.Economic pressures, technological advancements, and evolving regulations create fertile ground for crypto adoption. These factors shape the cryptocurrency landscape across the continent.Exploring the Rapid Expansion of Cryptocurrency Users in Latin America