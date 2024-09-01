Deepika Padukone To Kiara Advani: B-Town Stars Who Found Love On Set
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Explore how bollywood stars like Kajol, Richa Chadha, and Ranveer Singh found love on set, leading to lasting relationships and happy marriages.
MENAFN01092024007385015968ID1108623813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.